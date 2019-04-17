Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Patricia Lay
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
1940 - 2019
Patricia Anne Lay Obituary
LAY
Patricia Anne Lay, 78, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 10, 2019 in Newport Beach, California.
Pat was born in Cleveland, Ohio on October 19, 1940 to Harry and Dorothy (Basler) Jordan and was reared in Ravenna, Ohio.
Pat and her late husband, Ron, raised three children in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and they later moved to Jacksonville, Florida.
Pat worked for Pittsburgh National Bank and for the law firm of Weller, Wicks, & Wallace, and she was a member of the League of Women Voters. She was an avid bridge player and loved to laugh, travel, cook, and entertain friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Ron, and shared the last decade of her life with her partner-in-crime, John Borseth. Pat and John traveled extensively, shared many laughs, and enjoyed their evening cocktails at Birchwood Country Club in Harbor Springs, Michigan.
Pat is survived by her partner, John Borseth, and by her children, Susie (Jeff) Dvorak, Brien (Janet) Lay, and Alison (Rich) Towsley; five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
Visitation will take place at 1:00 p.m., Friday, April 19, 2019 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel (4801 San Jose Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32207). Entombment will follow at the mausoleum of Oaklawn Cemetery. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception at Jacksonville Golf and Country Club (3985 Hunt Club Rd N, Jacksonville, FL 32224) after the funeral.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 17, 2019

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 17, 2019
