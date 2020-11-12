1/1
Patricia Arlene Stallworth
Stallworth
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Patricia Arlene Stallworth (Uhler), on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 54. Patricia was born in Baltimore, MD on January 14, 1966, to parents David and Karen Uhler. She was preceded in death by her son Zachary David Uhler. Patty is survived by her children Russell Tyler, Alicia Ilene Huebner, Anthony Stallworth, Jr. (Letrice) and Michael Townsend, her five grandchildren, Cadence, Teagan, Harper, Keirsten and Gavin, mother Karen Denise Flaitz (Mark), father, David Carroll Uhler (Jane), sisters, Mary Irene Scott and Deborah Darlene Uhler-Batiste (Mike), brother, Michael David Uhler (Amy) and numerous nieces, nephews and step-siblings.
A memorial service to celebrate Patty's life will be held in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements by Crevasse's Simple Cremation 8380 Baymeadows Rd., Ste. 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256, 904-990-5274
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Crevasse Simple Cremation - Jacksonville
8380 Baymeadows Rd., Suite 10
Jacksonville, FL 32256
(904) 990-5274
