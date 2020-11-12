Stallworth
It is with great sadness that the family announces the passing of Patricia Arlene Stallworth (Uhler), on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 54. Patricia was born in Baltimore, MD on January 14, 1966, to parents David and Karen Uhler. She was preceded in death by her son Zachary David Uhler. Patty is survived by her children Russell Tyler, Alicia Ilene Huebner, Anthony Stallworth, Jr. (Letrice) and Michael Townsend, her five grandchildren, Cadence, Teagan, Harper, Keirsten and Gavin, mother Karen Denise Flaitz (Mark), father, David Carroll Uhler (Jane), sisters, Mary Irene Scott and Deborah Darlene Uhler-Batiste (Mike), brother, Michael David Uhler (Amy) and numerous nieces, nephews and step-siblings.
A memorial service to celebrate Patty's life will be held in Jacksonville, FL. Arrangements by Crevasse's Simple Cremation 8380 Baymeadows Rd., Ste. 10, Jacksonville, FL 32256, 904-990-5274
