Cannington
Patricia "Patsy" Cannington, 80, of Jacksonville, Florida passed away January 15, 2020. She was born on December 30, 1939, to Cecil and Ida Rhodes in Tampa, Florida. Patsy at her core was a true family woman. Every decision she made always had her family's best interest at heart. Her kindness, selflessness and complete generosity will long be remembered by her family and friends. She always wanted to do as much as possible for her family whether it was making their favorite dinners and desserts, bringing warm donuts home at night for her grandchildren or going completely overboard in the amount of gifts she would spoil her family with at Christmas. She loved to travel, especially to Alaska on cruises. She was known in Jacksonville for owning the Jimmy's Buttermilk Chicken on Normandy Boulevard. She was a beautiful soul and those who knew her will miss her terribly. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Oscar Cannington Sr; and son-in-law, Marty Sandlin. She is survived by her daughters Gail Sandlin and Shawn Thagard (husband Kelly) and son Oscar Cannington Jr; 5 granddaughters Whitney, Christie, Farren, Victoria, and Taylor; 2 grandsons Tyson and Chris; and 5 great-grandchildren Kayden, Kyson, Stella, Nash, and Tessa. A gathering of friends and family will be held from 11:00 AM – 2:00 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, 850 St. Johns Bluff Road, Jacksonville, FL. Burial will follow on Sunday at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, Tampa, FL.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020