Patricia Conrad
CONRAD
Patricia Louise Conrad went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 31, 2020. She was born on July 26, 1928, the third of four daughters, in Hastings, Nebraska to John and Mabel King
Patricia married Charles "Connie" Clinton Conrad and they had a long and successful life together. Together they were director and franchisee owners of Arthur Murray International Academy of Dance in Iowa, South Dakota, and Puerto Rico.
Patricia is survived by her three children: Linda Kay Morales, Tad J. Conrad "Tato", Cheryl Lynn Conrad; son-in-law, Kelvin Eliseo Morales; three grandchildren: Maria Teresa Morrill, Jonathan Javier Morales and Carlos Rene Conrad; five great-grandchildren: Matthew Allen Morrill, Kaylin Kay Morrill, Isabella Grace Morrill, Natalia Lynn Morrill, and Sophia Louise Morrill. She was predeceased by her husband, Connie on June 26, 2003; and her sisters, Darlene Clark, Jackie Walter and Donna Walter.
Patricia lived in Nebraska, Iowa, South Dakota, Puerto Rico and then in Jacksonville, Florida where she lived for the last twenty years. May she rest in peace with her Savior.
Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
