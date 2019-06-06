Corda

Patricia (Brazell) Craig Corda, passed away on May 25, 2019, at home in the loving company of her family. She was born January 29, 1941, in Columbia South Carolina, the daughter of Jerome and Gladys (Berry) Brazell and sister of Roger Brazell.

Pat graduated from Brookland-Casey High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her best friend and husband Nicholas Vincent Corda.

Pat loved the City of Jacksonville. She served as Jacksonville's Special Events Coordinator where she was one of the creative forces behind The Jazz Festival under Mayor Jake M. Godbold. Pat was the manager of the Riverwalk where she created and produced events such as the Light Boat Parade, Riverfest and Trick or Treat on Riverstreet. She was also the Special Events Coordinator for the Gator Bowl producing the pre-game / half-time shows and The Gator Bowl Parade. Pat was the first woman to serve as the President of the International Festival and Events Association ("IFEA") and was inducted into the IFEA Hall of Fame in 2002. And she served TPC for over 30 years.

Survived by her daughter, Darby Craig Mueller, son-in-law, Joseph Mueller, son, James M. Craig, II, daughter-in-law, Emily R. (Bone) Craig, her five grandchildren Nicholas, Trey, Matthew and Connor and great grandson Cohen.

A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the MOSH, 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and family make donations in honor of Pat to the at .

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019