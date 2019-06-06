Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Chapel Hills Funeral Home
850 St Johns Bluff Road North
Jacksonville, FL 32225
(904) 641-9755
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Corda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Corda

Obituary Condolences

Patricia Corda Obituary
Corda
Patricia (Brazell) Craig Corda, passed away on May 25, 2019, at home in the loving company of her family. She was born January 29, 1941, in Columbia South Carolina, the daughter of Jerome and Gladys (Berry) Brazell and sister of Roger Brazell.
Pat graduated from Brookland-Casey High School, and earned a bachelor's degree from the University of South Carolina. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her best friend and husband Nicholas Vincent Corda.
Pat loved the City of Jacksonville. She served as Jacksonville's Special Events Coordinator where she was one of the creative forces behind The Jazz Festival under Mayor Jake M. Godbold. Pat was the manager of the Riverwalk where she created and produced events such as the Light Boat Parade, Riverfest and Trick or Treat on Riverstreet. She was also the Special Events Coordinator for the Gator Bowl producing the pre-game / half-time shows and The Gator Bowl Parade. Pat was the first woman to serve as the President of the International Festival and Events Association ("IFEA") and was inducted into the IFEA Hall of Fame in 2002. And she served TPC for over 30 years.
Survived by her daughter, Darby Craig Mueller, son-in-law, Joseph Mueller, son, James M. Craig, II, daughter-in-law, Emily R. (Bone) Craig, her five grandchildren Nicholas, Trey, Matthew and Connor and great grandson Cohen.
A memorial service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the MOSH, 1025 Museum Circle, Jacksonville, FL 32207. In lieu of flowers, the family requests friends and family make donations in honor of Pat to the at .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 6 to June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now