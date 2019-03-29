|
DUDLEY
Patricia Dudley Parker, 80, of Jacksonville, FL passed away March 22, 2019. She was born in Punta Gorda, FL on December 11, 1938. She is survived by son Randy J. Dudley, daughter Tamara M. Welch (John), grandchildren Jonathan T. Welch (Meaghan), Ashley L. Dudley, Brandon M. Welch (Kaley), Triston D. Welch, Michael E. Dudley, and five great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements will be held at 1:00pm (Visitation) and 2:00pm (Service), March 30, 2019, at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home. You may leave words of comfort and sympathy at www.HGRiversideFuneralHome.com. HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family.
