Thompson
Patricia Elaine Thompson, 71, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on June 24, 2020.
She was born in Jacksonville, FL on October 14, 1948, to Helen and James Thompson, Jr. Patricia received her teaching degree at the University of Florida and her master's degree at the University of North Florida. She was a wonderful and caring teacher, impacting many lives during her 30+ years of teaching in The Duval County Public Schools. She cared about countless people whom she came to know over the years from old childhood friends to her community staff or her Shipt helper. She is survived by her beloved children Monty (Beth) Melton, Ronald (Cathy) Cave and Victoria (Robert) Diedrich; grandchildren Christina (Adam) Roman, Clint (Crystal) Melton, Cody Melton, Brittany Cave, Sebastian Diedrich, great-granddaughter Lily Roman and her cherished cousins and friends. She loved all of them and touched them deeply.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2 from 11 a.m. to 12 noon at Hardage-Giddens, 7243 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL followed by a service and laying to rest at Edgewood Cemetery, 4519 N. Edgewood Drive, Jacksonville, FL. The family plans to have a memorial gathering at a later date for additional family and friends.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jul. 2, 2020.