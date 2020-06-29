Eng
Patricia Eng (Pat), 84, of Jacksonville, FL passed away on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born in Birmingham, AL to parents Don Loo Quan and Suey Heung Quan. At an early age, Pat and her family moved to Jacksonville, FL where she later graduated from Landon High School and lived raising her own family. After retiring from her career in the insurance field, her strong work ethic was evident as she served as the Office Manager at Eng Engineering in recent years. Though she worked hard, she also loved to have fun and travel. Throughout her life, Pat enjoyed traveling in the United States and abroad with her mother and sisters. Pat's generosity and love for her friends and family was demonstrated by her gift of cooking. Family nor a stranger could leave her house without being fed. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and Auntie. She was outgoing with a cheerful smile and beloved by those who knew her. Pat is survived by her companion of many years, Joe Taylor; four children, Larry (Diane) Eng, Edward Eng, Michael (Jum) Eng, Debbie Eng; seven grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; her sisters Katherine Chen, Jean Quan, Nancy Pang, Nellie (Dean) Jew, Clara (Albert) Chow, Pearl Lee, and brother Joe (Sheung) Quan; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Dorothy Quan, sister Margaret Jones, brother Leon Quan, and sister Linda Dow, and Brother-In-Laws Russell Lee, Stephen Pang, and Jeck Chen.
Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM in the chapel of George H. Hewell and Son Funeral Home with Rev. Noel Roberts officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to service. Interment will follow in Evergreen Cemetery.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.