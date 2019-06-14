GRIFFITHS

Patricia Ann Rodgers Griffiths passed away on June 11, 2019. She was born December 18, 1936 in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, grew up in nearby Steelton, Pennsylvania, and graduated from Harrisburg Catholic High School.

Pat (Patsy to many family members and friends) moved to Philadelphia where she was employed at Johnson-Huggins Insurance and the Barclay Hotel. She met her husband, Jim Griffiths, in Philadelphia, and they had three children, Jim, Jennifer, and John. They moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1970, where Pat was very active in her church, her children's schools, and the local community. She was a director and officer of the Greater Arlington Civic Council from 1981 to 1986 including two years as President. She also worked in the church office of St. Paul United Methodist Church.

Pat was a faithful member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church of Atlantic Beach, where she volunteered for many years with the St. John's Emergency Assistance Program helping many people in need. She was a supporter of the arts including membership in the Jacksonville Symphony and as a volunteer for the Museum of Contemporary Art (MOCA). She enjoyed traveling with MOCA and UNF to visit museums in other cities. Pat also loved welcoming visitors into her home. Countless family members, friends, and exchange students from around the world were fortunate to experience her warmth, hospitality, and good humor. But her greatest joy was being a mom and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, James R. Griffiths; sister, Rosemary Flamini (Henry); brothers, Raymond (Jeanette) and William (Mary Alice); children, Jim Griffiths Jr. (Lisa), Jennifer Burnett, and John Griffiths (Stacey); five grandchildren, Thomas, Sydney and Cole Burnett and Duncan and Lucy Griffiths; and sisters-in-law Yvonne Rodgers, Liz Rodgers, and Kathy Rodgers.

She is predeceased by her parents, Hugh and Mary Ellen Rodgers; her sister Christina Rodgers; and her brothers Hugh, Thomas, and Richard Rodgers.

Visitation with family and friends will be on Friday, June 21st at Quinn-Shalz Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, FL from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00am at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Atlantic Beach, FL, with Reverend Mark Waters as celebrant.

A private graveside service will be held at Arlington Memorial Park. An additional mass will also be celebrated at a later date in Harrisburg, PA.

Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to St John's Emergency Assistance Ministry, P.O. Drawer 330005, Jacksonville, FL 32233; Community Hospice & Palliative Care, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, FL 32257; or a . Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…

