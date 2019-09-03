|
Hartwig
Patricia Masters Hartwig, lovingly known as "Patsy", went home to Heaven on August 30, 2019 at the age of 83 years.
Patsy is survived by her husband and sweetheart of 62 years, Charles Hartwig, Jr.; their son Kenneth (Marrisa); and their daughter Amy; four grandchildren Daphne, Phillip, Daniel and John, Jr.; and one great grandchild. She is also survived by her brother Everett Masters, Jr. (Marie); her sister Brenda Sawyer; six nieces; and four nephews.
A celebration service will be held at First Baptist Church (Hobson Auditorium), 124 W. Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202 on Friday, September 6, 2019 at noon with visitation starting at 11:00 a.m. (Parking at the church will be available in Garage 1, located at Laura and Ashley Street)
Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be designated to the First Baptist Church Lindsay Scholarship Fund, 124 W. Ashley Street, Jacksonville, FL 32202.
HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK AND FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard, is serving the family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 3 to Sept. 6, 2019