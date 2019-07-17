Holliday

Patricia Ruth Holliday, PhD, was born November 17, 1935 in Jacksonville, Florida. She was the fifth of nine children. She graduated from Massey Business College in 1969, and later employed by Delta Drug Company. On the morning of June 14, 2019, God, the Holy Spirit transported Patricia to her heavenly home to live with Jesus Christ her Lord.

Pat Holliday was called to the ministry in 1975, and ministered as President and Founder of Miracle World Outreach Ministries. She received a Doctor of Divinity degree from Luther Rice Seminary, a PhD from Southeastern Theological Seminary, and was a seminary professor for eight years.

In 1965 Patricia married Vadim P. Holliday. She was a loving and devoted mother of three children. She evangelized throughout the world and hosted "Miracle Outreach TV" television program, and a radio broadcast "Power of Prayer" for more than twenty-five years. Dr. Holliday pastored Miracle Outreach Church (Jacksonville) and Miracle Internet Church on Blogtalkradio.com. Known for the miracles that followed her ministry, she traveled to Ghana, Italy, and Jamaica.

Dr. Holliday was a committed Republican. She was a candidate for the State House of Representatives (1972), and elected State Committee Woman and lobbyist for her party. She served as area chairwoman at Jacksonville Beach for President Richard Nixon. She founded and officiated in many women's groups: Minute Women of Florida, Ponte Vedra Women's Club, Four Foundation, and Women's Aglow in Jacksonville. Dr. Holliday is listed in several publications including Who's Who in American Politics. Dr. Holliday was also a noted lecturer and author. Many of her books are available at www.miracleinternetchurch.com and www.amazon.com in the Kindle store. She published many newsletters, books, and over 140 e-books.

Dr. Holliday was preceded in death by her husband, Vadim P. Holliday, her parents- Robert and Leona McKenzie; sister- Shirley McLeod; daughter-in-law- Shannon Holliday. She leaves to cherish her memory; daughters- Connie Carter and Katheryn Patricia; son- Alexander Vadim, III; one grandchild and great- grandchildren; Siblings- Roberta Wilson, Rachel (Greg) Cook, Larry (Orvie) McKenzie, Maxine McKenzie, Carolyn McKenzie, Charles (Lista) McKenzie, and James (Peggy) McKenzie, nieces, nephews, church members, and other relatives and friends.

An inurnment service will be held 9 AM Saturday July 20th, 2019 at Evergreen Cemetery 4535 Main Street, Jacksonville, Florida (904) 353-3694.

