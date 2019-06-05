Home

Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Oaklawn Cemetery
1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Patricia Hoover Obituary
Hoover
Patricia Erlene Hoover, 88, passed away June 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL. She was born to the late Eddie McKee Smith and Eula Beatrice Combs on June 20, 1930 in Quincy, FL.
She retired from Luther Rice Seminary and was a member of Mandarin Baptist Church. She loved her family, cooking and gardening.
She is predeceased by her husband Robert Earl Hoover, Sr.
Family members include her daughter Rita K. Ross (Gary), sons Robert Earl Hoover, Jr (Kathy) and Joseph Gee Hoover (Deana), 6 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, brother Russell Smith, sister Betty Jo Smith and nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be at 11am, Friday, June 7, 2019 at Oaklawn Cemetery.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from June 5 to June 6, 2019
