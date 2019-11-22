Home

Quinn-Shalz - A Family Funeral Home
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
Memorial Mass
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Catholic Church
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Patricia McBride


1926 - 2019
Patricia McBride Obituary
McBRIDE
Patricia A. McBride passed away on November 21, 2019. She was born to James Arthur and Georgina Ferry McDonnell in 1926.
Blessed with her four cherished children, by marriage to the late William J. McBride of Royal Oak, MI, Cindy (Bruce), Steve (Cathy), Molly (Rick), Bill (Sandra); and enriched with six grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, caring nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Patricia was educated in the Catholic School system in Detroit, Michigan and traveled extensively to Catholic Shrines here in the U.S., and in Europe while living there.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m., Monday, December 2, 2019, at St. Paul's Catholic Church, Jacksonville Beach.
In Patricia's memory donations may be made to her favorite charity, St. Vincent de Paul Society, 224 North 5th St., Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250. Please visit the online Tribute at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by Quinn-Shalz Family Funeral Home…
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
