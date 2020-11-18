1/1
Patricia Mccarthy
MCCARTHY
Patricia Louise McCarthy, 88, passed away in Dublin, Georgia, on November 12, 2020, after a short illness. She was born on December 5, 1931, in Sunbury, PA, the daughter of the late Helen Kingsbury and the late Henry Hockenbrought. She and her husband, Joseph (Joe), moved to Jacksonville in 1957. Patricia (Pat) will be remembered as a gracious and welcoming lady with a funny sense of humor and a sweet giggle. Pat was a caring wife who cared for her husband until his death on May 16, 2020. She was a mother and grandmother who enjoyed doing crossword puzzles and an avid reader. Patricia was an active volunteer with the Ladies Guild at St. Paul's Catholic Church, along with the Willow Branch Library, and a long-time usher for the FCCJ Broadway Artist Series. Patricia enjoyed her time as secretary to the Florida Secretary of HUD, then a highly regarded Legal Secretary. Joe and Patricia's love for traveling included Scandinavia, Ireland, Italy, and Japan. Patricia is survived by three loving children, Sharon (Dr. Keith) Gaston, Janine (Clay, deceased) Radford, and Nancy (Scott) Engle, daughter-in-law Nancy McCarthy (Michael, deceased), and son-in-law Dr. Jerry Williamson (Roxanne, deceased). She is also survived by her six grandchildren: David and Steven McCarthy, David and Matthew Engle, and Joe and Lizzie Radford. She was preceded in death by her husband Joseph McCarthy, her son Michael and daughter Roxanne. Arrangements by HARDAGE-GIDDENS RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK & FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Blvd Jacksonville, FL 32205. Please leave words of comfort at www.hgriversidefuneralhome.com
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hardage-Giddens Riverside Funeral Home
7242 Normandy Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32205
9047819262
