|
|
Merritt
Patricia Ann Cress Merritt was born on April 28, 1933, to Mr. & Mrs. Lamonte Cress of Salisbury, NC. She was married to Alton Barton Merritt Jr. for 37 years. She lived in Jacksonville FL for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia loved to play bridge with her club, travel, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St Paul United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Richard Barton Merritt and an infant daughter. She is survived by one sister; Sylvia Lamonte Cress, Salisbury, NC, son, William Merritt (Dana M.); grandsons, Thomas Barton Merritt (Amanda) and Timothy David Merritt (Kelly) and great-grandchildren, Lilly, T.J., Josiah, Anna, Natalie and one on the way all of Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Florida United Methodist Children Home PO Box 6299, Deltona, FL 32728.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019