Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arlington Park Cemetery & Funeral Home
6920 Lone Star Road
Jacksonville, FL 32211
(904) 724-6384
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Merritt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia Merritt


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patricia Merritt Obituary
Merritt
Patricia Ann Cress Merritt was born on April 28, 1933, to Mr. & Mrs. Lamonte Cress of Salisbury, NC. She was married to Alton Barton Merritt Jr. for 37 years. She lived in Jacksonville FL for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Patricia loved to play bridge with her club, travel, spend time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a longtime member of St Paul United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son Richard Barton Merritt and an infant daughter. She is survived by one sister; Sylvia Lamonte Cress, Salisbury, NC, son, William Merritt (Dana M.); grandsons, Thomas Barton Merritt (Amanda) and Timothy David Merritt (Kelly) and great-grandchildren, Lilly, T.J., Josiah, Anna, Natalie and one on the way all of Jacksonville, FL.
In lieu of flowers, please send gifts to Florida United Methodist Children Home PO Box 6299, Deltona, FL 32728.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 19 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -