O'Day
Patricia Ann O'Day of Jacksonville FL passed away August 16, 2020. Born on January 26th, 1941 in Lynn MA. Preceded in death by parents Arthur and Rita O'Day of Lynn MA and Cincinnati OH. She was retired from Coastal Diesel Co in Lakeland FL. Pat was a world traveler having visited all continents. She was also a talented athlete having climbed Mt. Fuji in Japan, walking the Appalachian Trail, earning three black belts in Tae Kwon Do and diving and swimming competitions as a teenager. She was also a Master Gardner. Growing up in Cincinnati OH she graduated from Our Lady of Angels high school in Cincinnati OH and went on to Spencerian Business school in Boston MA. Left to cherish her memory are her son Charles Arthur (Sam) Stagman of Plantation FL, daughter Carrie Guhmm of Nashville TN, sister Peggy Dickinson (Donald) of Louisville KY, nephews Michael (Tracy) Dickinson of Jupiter FL, Mark Dickinson of Naperville IL. The family would like to express their gratitude to the loving care she received at Fort Caroline Gardens Assisted Living in Jacksonville, Hospice of Haven hospital and her very good friend Vicky Wild to whom the family is forever grateful. Cremation was chosen, A celebration of Pat's life will be held at a later date. Gifts in memory of Pat's love of animals may be made to Safe Animal Shelter at safeanimalshelter.com
