It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Rowland announces her passing at the age of 84 on December 2, 2019.
Ms. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Christine Chaffinch and Vanessa Williams, her 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Michele Rowland.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and touched the lives of all who knew and adored her. She was the nursery coordinator for 43 years (1973-2016) for Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church and she loved nothing more than a night of BINGO.
A funeral service in memory of Patricia will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 2:00 pm., at Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by Reverend Scott Crook and will be followed by a reception.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019