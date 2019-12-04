Home

Corey-Kerlin Funeral Homes & Crematory - Jacksonville
940 Cesery Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32211
904-744-8422
Patricia Rowland

Patricia Rowland Obituary
Rowland
It is with great sadness that the family of Patricia Rowland announces her passing at the age of 84 on December 2, 2019.
Ms. Pat will be lovingly remembered by her daughters, Christine Chaffinch and Vanessa Williams, her 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her daughter, Michele Rowland.
She was an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and touched the lives of all who knew and adored her. She was the nursery coordinator for 43 years (1973-2016) for Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church and she loved nothing more than a night of BINGO.
A funeral service in memory of Patricia will be held on Saturday, December 7th, at 2:00 pm., at Kernan Boulevard Baptist Church. The service will be officiated by Reverend Scott Crook and will be followed by a reception.
Please sign the guestbook at Corey-kerlin.com
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
