TROXLER

Patricia Ruth Troxler, 92, passed away peacefully at Community Hospice in Jacksonville, Florida on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Patricia was born and raised in Ft. Worth, Texas until her marriage to Mike Troxler in 1948. They relocated to Jacksonville, Florida due to Mike's naval career. Patricia was a devoted, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Patricia was an accomplished seamstrees, who enjoyed many hobbies. She loved the Lord and served Him faithfully.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Troxler and is survived by daughters Karen Elson (Robert), Cathy Dennison, Lori Kelly (Alton), Robin Musselwhite (Bob), grandchildren Carly Dennison, Spencer Kelly (Maren), Meridith Kelly, Olivia Musselwhite, Elizabeth Allen (Jay) and great-grandchildren Aubrie Allen and Evie Kelly.

The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the wonderful care they provided her. We would also like to thank Iris Meyer for being a loving and devoted caretaker to Patricia. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Community Hospice www.communityhospice.com Funeral services will be held 11:00 am on Monday, April 15, 2019 at Evangel Temple Assembly of God. Interment will follow at Riverside Memorial Park. HARDAGE-GIDDENS, RIVERSIDE MEMORIAL PARK and FUNERAL HOME, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is serving the family. Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary