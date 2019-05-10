SHEEHAN

Patricia Stewart Sheehan, 60, of Beloit, WI, died on Monday, March 25, 2019.

She was born on November 5, 1958, at Craigtoun Maternity Hospital in St. Andrews, Scotland, the daughter of George and Margaret (Cairns) Stewart. The family emigrated from Scotland to the United States in 1960 and were welcomed by Ned and Ina O'Donnell and family in Beloit, WI.

Patricia had a happy childhood growing up surrounded by her parents, Nana (Catherine Cairns), sisters and brother and her Cairns cousins just around the corner. She was a cheerleader and talented student at Beloit Catholic High School where she graduated in 1976. She went on to attend UW-Eau Claire before relocating to Florida in 1977. This is where Patricia raised the two loves of her life, Kyle Andrew and Nicole Lynn. Nothing made Patricia happier than being a mother to her children and to the plethora of their friends who considered her home to be theirs as well. Mama Sheehan meant so much to many.

She loved her time as a manager at Barnes and Noble in Jacksonville and the family she built there. In 2017 upon the death of her dad, Patricia (and beloved dog, Duffy) moved back to Beloit to be the caregiver to her mum. Because of Patricia, mum was able to stay in the home she loved.

Patricia lived with Multiple Sclerosis since her diagnosis in 1998. She beat many odds and lived her life the best she could.

She is survived by her son Kyle Sheehan of Chicago, IL; mother Margaret (Pat) Stewart of Beloit, WI; siblings Catherine (Michael) D'Amico of Winter Park, FL, Mandi (Steve) Counter of Shoreline, WA and Sean Stewart of Vancouver, WA; nieces and nephews Laura, Sarah and Mathew Sheehan, Marin and Andrew Counter; uncle Patrick (Nancy) Cairns, aunt Irene (George) Brown, uncle Archie Stewart, aunt Maureen (John) Laage; cousins, Kelly and Shana Cairns, Catherine Harrison, Elaine Penman, Christine White, Sandra Brown, Alan Stewart, Shannon Laage-Lake, Jillian Findlay-Laage; John Sheehan and in-laws Jack and Ida Sheehan.

Patricia was predeceased by her daughter, Nicole; dad, George; cousins Terri Cairns and Margaret Hall and aunts Rena Hall, Molly Donaldson, and Ethel Stewart.

In memory of her life, family and friends will be fundraising and participating in the Multiple Sclerosis Walk in Orlando, Florida in March 2020. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI, assisted the family with arrangements.

Memorials in her name may be given to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, www.nationalmssociety.org.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.daleymurphywisch.com

