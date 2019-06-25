SULLIVAN

One very beautiful woman, Patricia Ann Sullivan, 79, of Jacksonville, FL died at 9:00pm on June 14th, 2019 at the Haven Hospice Hospital in Orange Park, FL. She is predeceased by her parents, Melvin E. & Pearl L. Harrison and her late husband of 40 years, Mr. William Earl Sullivan. Patricia, known to those close to her as Pat, was born in Miami, Florida on February 28th, 1940.

Years after the end of her first marriage, Pat and her three children, Debra Ann, Jack Egan, and Bryan Joseph created a new family when Pat met and married William, known as Bill, and moved to Jacksonville, FL. Soon thereafter, they both added to that family with two more children between them, Patricia Kathleen, and William Earl Jr. Pat and Bill continued to live in Jacksonville together for the next 40 years until Bill's death in February 2012.

Pat enjoyed gardening, socializing with friends and family, and raising her children. During their years together, Pat and Bill enjoyed ownership in a freight logistic brokerage business until Bill's diagnosis with cancer took most of her time.

Always with her family on her mind, these most recent few years were spent spending time with her children and their children and enjoying time together. Survivors include her two sisters, Josephine Turner and Nancy Harrison, her five children, her grandchildren, which includes one predeceased grandchild, Connor William Alonso, and her great – grandchildren, a predeceased niece, Juanita Lenia Harrison, along with numerous additional nieces and nephews.

Services for Patricia Ann Sullivan will be held on Friday June 28th 2019 at Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home at 940 Cesery Blvd.in Jacksonville, FL 32211 at Noon to followed by the cemetery service located inside of Jacksonville National Cemetery at 4083 Lannie Road. Jacksonville, FL 32218 at 2:30pm. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers for Patricia can be made to for Alzheimer's Disease Research.

