Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens, Oaklawn Legacy Lodge
1601 Oaklawn Place
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
12:30 PM
Assumption Catholic Church
2403 Atlantic Blvd
Interment
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Oaklawn Cemetery
1940 - 2019
Patrick Campbell Obituary
Campbell
Patrick (Pat) Edward Campbell, 78, beloved husband, father, and grandfather died unexpectedly on August 31, 2019. Pat was born to Joseph and Margaret (Walsh) Campbell in Flushing NY on October 11, 1940. He grew up in New York City, moving to Jacksonville in 1971, where he worked for CSX Railroad until his retirement in 1995. Pat's love for stamp collecting then went from a hobby to the "Stamp Explorer" business, making sure his travels took him close to his children and grandchildren.
Pat is survived by his wife Helen, his children Kevin (Susan), Chris (Kathy), Kathy Sims (Thomas), Matt (Amy), Danny (Collette) and nine grandchildren: Cameron, Joshua, Nic, Ashley, Alayna, D.J. and Jessica Campbell, and Tabitha and Emma Sims.
Visitation will be held from 6-8pm on Friday, Sept. 6 at Hardage-Giddens, Oaklawn Legacy Lodge, 1601 Oaklawn Place. Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:30pm on Saturday, Sept. 7 at Assumption Catholic Church, 2403 Atlantic Blvd. Interment will follow at 2:00pm at Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Salesian Missions or Knights of Columbus Charities.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Sept. 5 to Sept. 6, 2019
