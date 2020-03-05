|
Stellitano
Patrick Glenn Stellitano, 21, of Frederick, Maryland, passed from this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020, in Mayport, Florida. Born on March 26, 1998, in Olney, MD, he was the son of Julie (Robinson) El-Taher and David El-Taher.
Patrick was a 2016 graduate of Walkersville High School, where he was a wrestler and active in CTC, specializing in auto collision repair. He enlisted in the US Navy in February 2019 and was currently stationed at Naval Air Station, Mayport. Prior to the Navy, he worked for Vintage Auto Restoration in Union Bridge, MD. Patrick was a member of and was a former altar server at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church. He attained the rank of Life Scout and enjoyed the outdoors, including hiking, fishing, and camping. Patrick loved restoring cars and serving his country in the Navy.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by brothers: Alex El-Taher and Nate El-Taher, aunt and uncles: Heather and William Duvall, Todd and Sarah El-Taher, Julie E. El-Taher; maternal grandparents: Dawn and Glenn Robinson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 6 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD 21702. A funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, March 7 at 11:00 AM at St. Joseph on Carrollton Manor Catholic Church, 5843 Manor Woods Rd, Frederick, MD 21703. Interment will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens in Frederick.
Memorial donations may be made to Maryland Patriot Guard, www.patriotguard.org.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com.
