Hardie
Patrick Lee Hardie, 50, St. Augustine, passed away Feb. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Jacksonville and lived in St. Augustine all of his life. Patrick was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and worked as an HVAC contractor. He loved all things outdoors and had a special interest in history. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at St. Johns Family Funeral Home.
He is survived by his parents, William H. and Suzanne Hardie, St. Augustine; son, Justine Hardie, Ft. Eustis, VA; daughter, Ashleigh Hardie, St. Augustine; sister, Erin Kellye Hanna (Jeff), St. Augustine; and two grandchildren.
St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2020