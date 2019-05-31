Kilbane

PATRICK (PAT) JOSEPH KILBANE, SR., 69, of St. Augustine, FL (Cleveland, OH) unexpectedly passed away on May 23, 2019 in Jacksonville, FL as a result of cardiac arrest.

Pat was born on December 13, 1949, to his loving and hardworking parents, Patrick Thomas and Ann (Masterson) in Cleveland, OH. He graduated from St. Edward High School in Lakewood, OH, received his Bachelor's Degree from the University of Dayton, and his Masters of Business Administration from Baldwin Wallace University. Pat retired from Ford Motor Company after an almost 30-year successful career in various finance, accounting, operations, and strategy roles. Most recently, he worked in the Service Department at Coggin Toyota At The Avenues in Jacksonville, FL.

Pat married Mary Ann (Leszczynski) on October 28, 1978 at Saint John Bosco Catholic Church in Parma Heights, OH. During their 40- year loving marriage, they had six children: Patrick Jr. (Kathy Cascone), Bryan, Christopher, Sean, Kelley, and Jaclyn (Tom Gibble) who survive and will greatly miss their devoted and selfless Father. Throughout the marriage, the family established households and made lifelong friends in Cleveland, OH; El Paso, TX; Laredo, TX; Ann Arbor, MI; Saline, MI; Jacksonville, FL; and most recently St. Augustine, FL.

Further, Pat is survived by his sisters Mary Ann, Kathleen, and Eileen, his brother James (Suzanne Shaffer), and his grandson, Gavin.

Pat will be remembered for his loving nature and endless devotion to his wife and family members. He wore many hats during his life including, husband, son, brother, uncle, grandfather, co-worker, coach, mentor, friend, inventor, author, and poker buddy. Pat will be dearly missed by his many family members and friends. May he rest peacefully and enjoy everlasting life in Heaven with his parents.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at St. Patrick's Church (West Park) on 4427 Rocky River Dr. in Cleveland, OH 44135 with Rev. John E. Conley, C.S.C. presiding. A reception for family and friends will follow immediately thereafter at The Clifton Club located at 17884 Lake Rd, Lakewood, OH 44107.

In lieu of flowers, a contribution to The Heal Foundation, supporting the Autism Community in Northeast Florida, would be appreciated. www.healautismnow.org.

Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville. www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.

