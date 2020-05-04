Owens
Patrick A Owens passed on April 28, 2020. He is loved beyond measure and will be missed deeply. Pat loved his family and friends. He was a very Spiritual man and will see me again. He worked at West Rock Mill in Fernandina Beach, FL until his passing, where he will be missed by his friends there. Gilman/Durango Paper Mill from 1990-2002. He loved going to work in the Powerhouses of these mills and consider his co-workers family. He leaves behind his wife Judy and his daughter Crystal Clayton. Pat will always be remembered as The Cleveland Browns #1 Fan.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 4 to May 5, 2020.