Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
5100 PONTCHARTRAIN BLVD
New Orleans, LA 70124
(504) 486-6331
Resources
More Obituaries for Patrick Wilcox
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick Willoughby Wilcox


1974 - 2019
Add a Memory
Patrick Willoughby Wilcox Obituary
WILCOX
Patrick Willoughby Wilcox, 44, born July 20, 1974, in Fort Lauderdale FL passed away on July 2, 2019, in New Orleans LA. Patrick was raised in Bloomington IN and St Johns FL. He graduated from Bishop Kenny High School and played football and wrestled as well. After high school, he attended The Citadel and Tallahassee Community College in Florida.
He leaves to celebrate his life - his father, Rodney Wilcox (Resa) of Saint Augustine FL; his mother, Donna Ludwig of Bloomington IN; his uncles, Richard Wilcox (Jennifer) of Sky Valley GA, Andrew Ludwig of Bloomington IN, Mike Ludwig of Minnesota; his aunts Bette Wilcox of Gallatin TN and Tonya Dial of Ft. Myers FL and many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date for family and close friends. Any memorial donations may be made to a .
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lake Lawn Metairie Funeral Home
Download Now