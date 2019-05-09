Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Patsy Dreher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patsy Golden Dreher

Obituary Condolences

Patsy Golden Dreher Obituary
DREHER
Patsy Golden Dreher passed away April 10, 2019, at the age of 83. Patsy was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband Al G Dreher, Sr, her daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Robert Barger, her son Kim Lee, and her parents Mattie and Cephus Golden. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Peirce, and one son, Al Dreher, Jr (Tammy), one sister Peggy Dale (Bo), two brothers Johnnie Golden (Jackie), J.C. Golden (Linda), and many grands, great-grands and one great-great-grand. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church on McDuff Ave.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 9 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.