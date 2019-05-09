|
Patsy Golden Dreher passed away April 10, 2019, at the age of 83. Patsy was a long-time resident of Jacksonville, FL and graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in 1953. She is preceded in death by her husband Al G Dreher, Sr, her daughter and son-in-law Sherry and Robert Barger, her son Kim Lee, and her parents Mattie and Cephus Golden. She is survived by one daughter, Deborah Peirce, and one son, Al Dreher, Jr (Tammy), one sister Peggy Dale (Bo), two brothers Johnnie Golden (Jackie), J.C. Golden (Linda), and many grands, great-grands and one great-great-grand. A memorial service will be held on May 11, 2019, at 2:00 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church on McDuff Ave.
