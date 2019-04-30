ARMSTRONG

Paul C. Armstrong, Jr., 66, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, in Orange Park, Florida, of cardiac arrest. He was a lifelong resident of Orange Park, where he graduated from St. Johns Country Day School in 1971. He attended Catawba College in North Carolina for a short time.

A general contractor who built many of the homes in Clay County, Paul also served as a Town Council member and as Mayor of Orange Park. He was an avid pilot who learned to fly at Craig Airfield and flew with other flyers in his family. The Bahamas, Cedar Key, and St. Augustine were some of his personal favorite spots to do a fly in. He also loved photography and screen writing.

Later in his life, Paul had several health issues, including diabetes, which eventually took both of his legs. He learned to use prosthetics at Life Care at Wells Crossing, where he worked diligently with his therapists and doctors. His success led him to become a mentor to others learning to live without limbs, helping them to discover how to recapture full lives with the aid of the many people and resources available in the community. He was an inspiration to many and independent until the end.

Paul loved his family and friends and prided himself on being able to make people laugh, mainly through telling tall tales and not so tall. His presence always filled the room and he wanted to meet everyone in the room and see how they had come to live in his part of the world.

Paul is survived by his wife, Carol Ellmaker Armstrong; his mother, Barbara Kennedy; his sisters Debbie Beyerly (Mike), Alicia Wilson (Mike), and Kimberly Armstrong (Lexa); several aunts; an uncle; and cousins, many nieces and nephews, and other extended family.

Paul was predeceased by his father, Paul C. Armstrong, Sr., his sister, Paula Armstrong, and his stepmother, Betty Armstrong.

A celebration of life will be held 2PM Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the chapel at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Funeral Home,111 Blanding Blvd., Orange Park, FL. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1PM-2PM. Interment will follow in Magnolia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , the , or a favorite .

