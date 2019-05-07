Farrell

Dr. Paul William Farrell II went to be with The Lord on April 22, 2019. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on April 12, 1946 to Dorothy and Paul Farrell. He was valedictorian at Grove City High School, graduated in the top of his class from the US Air Force Academy where President Nixon presented him with his diploma, and graduated with honors from The Ohio State University College of Medicine. He served 17 years in the US Air Force, achieving rank of Lieutenant Colonel before going into private practice in cardiology in Jacksonville, FL. He practiced interventional cardiology for 32 years at Baptist Medical Center before retiring in June of 2014. During this time, he led and served in many roles, including participation on numerous boards and was Chief of Staff at Downtown Baptist. He was the ultimate patient advocate! He was passionate about patient care, patient education, and the advancement of medicine. He was most appreciated by his patients for pulling up a stool and giving each of them his undivided time and attention. Over the years he volunteered in various roles in his church, youth athletics, and medical advancement on the local and national levels. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, boating, and spending time with his family. He was most happy spending time with family somewhere on or by the water.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen Farrell; his daughter, Christina Anderson (Dave); his sons, Paul III (Lauren) and Scott (Stephanie); his grandchildren, Will, John, Ellie, Paulo, Charlie, and Eva; his mother and step-father, Dorothy and Donald Burke; his sisters, Dorothy McKahan (Gene) and Janet Olafson (Steve); his brother, Ronald Burke; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Farrell.

A Celebration of Life Service is scheduled for Saturday, May 18th at 11:00 am at Southside United Methodist Church, 3120 Hendricks Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32207. All are welcome to attend a lunch reception immediately following the service at the church. In lieu of flowers please send donations to Community Hospice of Northeast Florida at 4266 Sunbeam Rd., Jacksonville, FL 32257 or "All Pro Dad" at 5509 W. Gray St., Suite 100, Tampa, FL 33609. Ferreira Funeral Services at Beaches Memorial Park assisted the family.

Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com Published in the Florida Times-Union from May 7 to May 12, 2019