|
|
Grimm
Paul Gotthelf Grimm, Jr., 79, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away August 13, 2019, at Baptist South Hospital surrounded by his family. The only son of Paul and Evelyn Jones Grimm, he grew up in the South Jacksonville area. He graduated from Landon High School, Class of 1958 and attended the University of Florida. He served his country as a proud Air Force officer for 25 years flying B52 missions during the Vietnam War. He was a General Contractor and owner of several Jacksonville trade companies. After retiring, he pursued his passions for the University of Florida Gators, golfing and world travel.
Paul is survived by his loving companion, Patricia Arpen; two children, Cheri G. Jobin (Maurice) and Paul G. Grimm III.; grandchildren, Christopher Jobin, Nicolas Jobin, Karen Jeffers (Sean), Paul G Grimm IV; great granddaughter, Delilah Jobin; sisters, Clara Reed, Betty Guynn, Gloria Anderson, Katherine Harrison; and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place from 5:00-7:00pm on Sunday, August 18 at Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Legacy Lodge followed by the funeral service at 10:00am on Monday, August 19. Interment will take place at 2:00pm on Monday, August 19 at Jacksonville National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the or .
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens, THE OAKLAWN CHAPEL, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171. Please sign the guestbook at www.hardagegiddensoaklawnchapel.com.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2019