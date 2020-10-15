1/1
Paul J. Kennedy
Kennedy
Paul J. Kennedy, of Byfield formerly of Somerville, passed away on October 13, 2020. Beloved husband of Debra A. (Lawson) Kennedy. Son of the late Arthur Sr. and Eleanor (Lentz) Kennedy of Somerville. Dear brother of Arthur Kennedy, Jr., and his wife Clare of Winthrop, Joanne Letch and her husband Richard, Sr. of Melrose, the late Robert Kennedy and his wife Barbara, Carol Aloi and her surviving husband Gregory Aloi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Calling hours Monday 4-7 and 8:30 to 9:30 Tuesday morning, followed by a Funeral procession from the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, to St Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 10:00. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Paul's memory to the American Liver Foundation, at https://liverfoundation.org, or please plant a tree in Paul's memory. Paul grew up in Somerville in St. Catherine's Parish and was a graduate of Boston College High School. Paul was an experienced and well-known executive in the supermarket industry. Paul started his career with Star Market in 1965 and was promoted through the ranks to Vice-President of Sales and Marketing by 1994. Paul then relocated to Star Market's corporate headquarters American Stores in Salt Lake City, Utah in 1994 as Vice-President of Corporate Brand Marketing. Paul moved up to Vice-President of Perishable Procurement in 1997 before relocating to Pittsburgh to work for Supervalu as Vice President of Sales and Merchandising. On the move again in 2002, Paul and Debra relocated to Des Moines, WA where Paul worked for Associated Grocers of Seattle as Vice President of Perishable Sales and Procurement. Paul's last roles before he retired in 2009 were Vice President of Perishables for Winn-Dixie Stores in Jacksonville, FL and a member of the Board of Directors for Category Partners LLC in Denver, CO. Paul retired in 2009 in Byfield, MA. Paul enjoyed his retirement by taking many cruises with Debra to Europe and the Caribbean. Paul was a well-respected mentor to his teams and a champion for his employers.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
OCT
20
Calling hours
08:30 - 09:30 AM
George L Doherty Funeral Service, Inc - Somerville
OCT
20
Service
10:00 AM
St. Catherine Church of Genoa
Memories & Condolences
October 14, 2020
Appreciated, Respected & Loved by so many. PK was always there with advice, encouragement, and that Irish smile on his face. You'll always be in My Heart, My Friend! Much Love, B
Brian Courtney
