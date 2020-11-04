Collier
Paul L. Collier, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he resided in Putnam County since 1973's moving here from Jacksonville. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul retired as warehouse manager with the City of Palatka following 18 years of service. In earlier years, he worked in the construction industry as a tile worker and carpenter. He later owned and operated 2 service stations on the Westside of Jacksonville as well as Collier' Fuel Oil Service. After moving to Putnam County, Paul owned and operated Collier's Country Store in Satsuma for 2 years and Collier's Floor Covering. He had also worked as a deckhand with the Palatka Army Corp of Engineers. Paul was a member of American Legion Post #7441 in Keystone Heights. An excellent mechanic, Paul had a passion for speed and loved fast cars (dirt track racing) and boats. In his leisure time, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his shop and spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda G. Collier and his parents, Busby J. Collier and Corrine Ayers Collier, two brothers, Joseph Collier and Ollie Collier and sister Iris F. Knowles.
Paul is survived by 2 sons, Paul Daniel Collier of Kingsland, GA and Ronnie Collier (Tina) of East Palatka, a daughter, Linda Collier Cason (Mark) of Palatka, a sister, Mona Collier McCutcheon of Middleburg, 7 grandchildren, Michael Collier (Robin), Paula Collier, Justin Collier (Tabitha), Ryan Collier (Miranda), Kayleigh Warwick (Clint), Rebecca Collier and Rachel Benson (Phillip) and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to concerns with the Covid 19 virus, private family services will be held Saturday at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in Orange Park with Pastor Don Burnett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Putnam First Cancer Fund, 600 Zeagler Dr., Palatka, FL 32177, Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Paul's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
