1/1
Paul L. Collier
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Collier
Paul L. Collier, 86, of Palatka, passed from this life on Monday, November 2, 2020 at Haven Hospice Roberts Care Center following an extended illness. Born in Leesburg, Florida, he resided in Putnam County since 1973's moving here from Jacksonville. He served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Paul retired as warehouse manager with the City of Palatka following 18 years of service. In earlier years, he worked in the construction industry as a tile worker and carpenter. He later owned and operated 2 service stations on the Westside of Jacksonville as well as Collier' Fuel Oil Service. After moving to Putnam County, Paul owned and operated Collier's Country Store in Satsuma for 2 years and Collier's Floor Covering. He had also worked as a deckhand with the Palatka Army Corp of Engineers. Paul was a member of American Legion Post #7441 in Keystone Heights. An excellent mechanic, Paul had a passion for speed and loved fast cars (dirt track racing) and boats. In his leisure time, he also enjoyed hunting, fishing, and tinkering in his shop and spending time with family and especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Hilda G. Collier and his parents, Busby J. Collier and Corrine Ayers Collier, two brothers, Joseph Collier and Ollie Collier and sister Iris F. Knowles.
Paul is survived by 2 sons, Paul Daniel Collier of Kingsland, GA and Ronnie Collier (Tina) of East Palatka, a daughter, Linda Collier Cason (Mark) of Palatka, a sister, Mona Collier McCutcheon of Middleburg, 7 grandchildren, Michael Collier (Robin), Paula Collier, Justin Collier (Tabitha), Ryan Collier (Miranda), Kayleigh Warwick (Clint), Rebecca Collier and Rachel Benson (Phillip) and 9 great-grandchildren.
Due to concerns with the Covid 19 virus, private family services will be held Saturday at Jacksonville Memory Gardens Cemetery in Orange Park with Pastor Don Burnett officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be sent to the Putnam First Cancer Fund, 600 Zeagler Dr., Palatka, FL 32177, Roberts Care Center, 6400 St. Johns Ave., Palatka, FL 32177 or Rodeheaver Boys Ranch, 380 Boys Ranch Road, Palatka, FL 32177.
Memories and condolences may be expressed to the family at Paul's Book of Memories page at www.johnsonoverturffunerals.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home in Palatka.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Overturf Funeral Home
307 South Palm Avenue
Palatka, FL 32177
(386) 325-4521
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jacksonville.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved