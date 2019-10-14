|
Dr. Paul William Oberdorfer, 83, passed away October 10, 2019, in his home in Jacksonville. A third-generation Jacksonville native, he was the oldest son of Aaron Z. and Carol M. Oberdorfer. He was predeceased by his parents and his very dear brother, E. Charles Oberdorfer, as well as the love of his life, Dorothy G. Oberdorfer.
Paul grew up in Riverside playing ball with his best friends, Paul Bucholtz and Milton Cooper. He later graduated from Lee High School before moving to New Orleans to study at Tulane University. He met Dottie, a Charity Hospital pediatric nurse, while attending Tulane Medical School. Joined by Paul's roommate, Mark Miller, the trio enjoyed the local music and cuisine and formed a life-long friendship.
Paul and Dottie married in 1961, and after his service as an Air Force physician in the Philippines, returned in 1964 to New Orleans to complete his specialty residencies, before moving home to Jacksonville to practice medicine with his father. "Dr. Paul" never stopped reading and learning about advances in all fields of medicine. He was a credentialed fellow of both the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists and the American College of Surgeons, and felt honored to be elected to serve on the ACS Board of Governors. He practiced medicine in Jacksonville from 1967 through 2004, devoting his time and skills to his patients, training his residents to provide the best medical and surgical care, and delivering countless numbers of babies. Even after retiring, Paul continued to study and participate on several medical review boards, and was always happy to provide his professional insight, a consult, or provisional diagnosis for colleagues and friends.
During his lifetime Paul enjoyed playing tennis, jogging, and taking and developing photographs. He always followed college and professional sports, especially the Braves, Red Sox, and Cubs baseball, Gator football, and his alma mater, Tulane. His sports knowledge was encyclopedic; he could easily recall games and player stats for all of his favorite teams, as well as most outstanding athletes, going back to when he was a small child.
Paul supported multiple charities and remained a voracious reader throughout his life. He was also an avid music enthusiast. He maintained an extensive, meticulously catalogued record collection, and his knowledge of Big Band jazz was extraordinary; he dearly loved contributing both of them to his late friend Norm Vincent's radio show, Swing Time. Since retiring from his medical practice, Paul regularly played saxophone with The Recycles and the Jacksonville Community Band. He was happy traveling with Dottie, broadening his knowledge and experience as an accomplished oenophile. After her passing last year, he focused on reading, listening to music, and watching ball games with his beloved pets.
Paul is survived by his sister, Caron Edwards (Michael), his children Martha Oberdorfer (Dave Richardson) in Jacksonville, Donna Vecchione (Steve) in Fort Lauderdale, and Paul Oberdorfer (Monica) in Land-O-Lakes, FL; his grandchildren Danielle, Matthew, Taylor, Annika, and Sydney; several nephews and nieces; and he will be remembered fondly as "Uncle Paul" by many others. Paul also leaves behind his close friend and neighbor, Lois Clare Rush, and his 15 year-old rescue dog, Buster. He will be missed by many more, both two- and four-legged.
A funeral service will be held for Dr. Oberdorfer at The Temple, the Congregation Ahavath Chesed synagogue, 8727 San Jose Blvd, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 am. Graveside interment service will follow at Temple Cemetery (Evergreen Cemetery), 4535 N Main St, the Winona Drive entrance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to the Jacksonville Humane Society or .
