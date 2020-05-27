Paul Prince
1935 - 2020
Prince
Paul Ray Prince, 84 yrs old, deceased May 23, 2020. Jacksonville, Florida
Loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, fully-committed Christ-Follower, founder and former owner of Atlantic Micro Systems in Jacksonville, Florida. A 50-year member of The Gideons International, 30-year Member & Chairman of Deacons at University Baptist Church, most recently a member of Southpoint Baptist Church, and an avid golfer and long time member of San Jose Country Club.
Predeceased by his father & mother, JC & Imal Faye Prince, sister Doris Morgan, and grandson Matthew Prince. Survived by his loving & devoted wife of 58 years, Drema, sons and spouses Raymon (Anita), John (Julie), and Jeff; Sisters Violet Labadie, Pat Henderson, Rene' Leyrer, Edda Musgrave, and brother David Prince, six grandchildren and 3 great grandchldren.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, May 29, 2020, at 11:00am, at Southpoint Baptist Church, 3331 Tiger Hole Road, Jacksonville, Florida, 32216. Pastors Terry Collins, Jack Dinsbeer, and Ray Prince officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International, P.O. Box 23572, Jacksonville, FL 32241.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of HARDAGE-GIDDENS FUNERAL HOME OF MANDARIN, 11801 San Jose Blvd. Jacksonville, FL 32223. www.hgmandarin.com (904) 288-0025.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Southpoint Baptist Church
