Paul Reilly of Fleming Island, FL passed away on June 24, 2019 under the care of Community Hospice following complications from a stroke. He was born on February 9, 1947 in New York, NY. He is preceded in death by his parents Jeff and Agnes Reilly and sister Jean Ann Jacques. He is survived by his wife of 25 years Susan, brother Tom, daughter Tracey Barber (Trip), and his step children Austin Deckle (Asia), Morgan Checketts (Adam), Taylor Wittenberg (Jacob). He is also survived by his beloved grandchildren Reilly, Crosby, McKenzie, Harrison, Rowan and Rory, as well as Rocky, his faithful dog. Paul was a retired art teacher and a coach of several sports at Robert E. Lee High School for 37 years. Paul loved people, his Florida State Seminoles and the Dollar Tree. He was an avid outdoorsman and world traveler. A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 10am at Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park & Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32205.

