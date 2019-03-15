|
RINEHART
Paul "Mike" Rinehart, 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1958, Mike moved to Jacksonville as a young teenager.
Mike is survived by his Wife of 27 1/2 years, Patti; Son Anthony (26); Daughter, Nici (24); Grandson Bentley (3); and Granddaughter Anabel (1).
Mike was Employed for many years as a maintenance Supervisor at multiple properties throughout Jacksonville. He passed away at Baptist Hospital Downtown, Surrounded by his loving family.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019