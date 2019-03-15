Home

Hardage-Giddens Town & Country Funeral Home
Paul Rinehard
Paul "Mike" Rinehard

Paul "Mike" Rinehard Obituary
RINEHART
Paul "Mike" Rinehart, 60, passed away on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. Born in Youngstown, Ohio in 1958, Mike moved to Jacksonville as a young teenager.
Mike is survived by his Wife of 27 1/2 years, Patti; Son Anthony (26); Daughter, Nici (24); Grandson Bentley (3); and Granddaughter Anabel (1).
Mike was Employed for many years as a maintenance Supervisor at multiple properties throughout Jacksonville. He passed away at Baptist Hospital Downtown, Surrounded by his loving family.
Mike was Employed for many years as a maintenance Supervisor at multiple properties throughout Jacksonville. He passed away at Baptist Hospital Downtown, Surrounded by his loving family.

Published in the Florida Times-Union on Mar. 15, 2019
