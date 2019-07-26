|
|
Sanford
Paul P. Sanford, 78, of Jacksonville, Florida, passed away on July 17th, 2018, surrounded by family and friends.
He was born to parents Bruce O. and Mary T. Sanford on November 3rd, 1940, in Bay City, Michigan. Paul graduated from Melbourne High School and received his B.A. from the University of Florida (Phi Beta Kappa) and his J.D. in Law from Vanderbilt University. For a majority of his career, Paul worked hard for his clients and associates. He was well respected and loved by family, friends, and colleagues.
He married Mary S. Sanford, the love of his life, in 1959, who passed on June 28th, 2017. Paul is survived by his daughter Catherine R. Sanford and grandson Towns W. Sanford. His sister Marjorie Kovacevic (Nick) and brother Mike Sanford survive him along with their families.
Paul Sanford loved family, friends, his work, the Blues, and the Florida Gators. He held season tickets for decades and attended every game possible. In February, he was able to finally go on a Blues Cruise which was on his bucket list for many years. As well as working hard, he also enjoyed attending Mass every Sunday at St. Paul Catholic Church where he was a member for 40 years, reading his mystery novels, watching sports on TV, taking time off to relax in Vermont, and much more. His number one priority, though, was always family.
Paul joined the law firm Rogers, Towers, Bailey, Jones & Gay in 1975 in Jacksonville. He was senior partner of the Rogers Towers Tallahassee office from 1980-2001, when he opened his own law office in Tallahassee.
During his time as a Florida lobbyist and attorney, Paul made numerous achievements and accomplishments. He was passionate about the issues he worked on with insurance and business interests with his long-term business partner, Jane Hennessy, up to his passing. Dedication to his craft earned him much respect and admiration from those who knew him not only as clients and business associates, but also as friends.
Paul was a man of Honor, Honesty, Integrity, and Dignity. He cherished time spent with everyone he loved and cared about. He always used to say, "Don't shed tears for me when I'm gone. I want there to be laughter and joy celebrating the meaningful life I've lived."
Memorial Services will be held in Jacksonville, Florida at St. Paul Catholic Church, Riverside, on Park Street at 2:00pm on August 10th, 2019 with a Celebration of Life Reception to follow at 5:00pm at Hyatt Regency, East Coastline Drive.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a .Please leaves words of comfort and condolences for the family at HGriversidefuneralhome.com. Hardage-Giddens Riverside Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 7242 Normandy Boulevard is proudly serving the family.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from July 26 to July 28, 2019