Mr. Paul Blake Solomon, 62, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida. He was a long term resident of the local community. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Rosa Glover Holmes Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Timothy Stephens, Sr., of Crosswinds Church.He is survived by two sisters, Katherine McQuay Maize and Paula McQuay Stephens, brother, William John McQuay, Jr., brother in law, Pastor Timothy Charles Stephens, Sr., nephews, William Michael McQuay, Andrew McQuay, Clarence McQuay and Timothy Stephens II, nieces, Anetris McQuay-Salyer, Yolanda Hall and Maya Stephens, several grand nieces and nephews Sherquita Snooks, Swanesha Washington, Andrea McQuay, Andrew McQuay, Michelle Small, As'Ja McQuay, Jeremiah Hightower, Za'Kiriana McQuay, Clarence McQuay, Jr., Saliyah McQuay and Clenicia McQuay, great-grand nieces Skylar Snooks and Nalani Marshall, long-time friends, Patricia "Mickey" Brooks and Sheila Porter and a host of other relatives and many friends.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019