Stevenson
Shellman Paul Stevenson, 76, of Jacksonville passed Friday, August 23, 2019 at Arbor Terrace San Jose in Jacksonville.
Paul was born in Fernandina Beach, a son of the late Steve and Eunice Stevenson of Fernandina Beach. He was a longtime resident of Jacksonville and a veteran of the U. S. Air Force.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman who had a passion for fishing and scuba diving as among his many talents was that of a pilot and he loved flying.
Paul is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Stevenson; his sons, Kevin Stevenson, John Stevenson and Seth Stevenson and a daughter, Kim Stevenson; a brother, John Stevenson and his wife, Kathy; 6 grandchildren, Zachary Stevenson, Jacob Stevenson, Alli Baggett, Tyler Peaco, Chelsea Walker and Austin Bollinger as well as several nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 27, 2019 beginning at 1:00 PM at Bosque Bello Cemetery.
The family asks that donations be made, in his memory, to the .
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019