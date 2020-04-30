|
|
Watson
Paul Christian Watson passed peacefully on April 28, 2020 with his great big family by his side. Paul was born in Clermont, Florida in 1968 but always boasted about growing up in the Ortega neighborhood of Jacksonville.
Paul was a superb chef who lived and worked in exotic locations all the way to Alaska. He was a loyal Miami Dolphins fan and a golf lover who could occasionally strike the ball solidly.
Paul was also an avid reader, a crossword expert, and family Scrabble champion.
Paul is preceded in death by his father, the late, great Jack Watson, and survived by his mother Pat, his brothers John, Chuck, Jimmy, Tommy, and sisters Mary and Nancy.
A family service will be held at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, Green Cove Springs, FL in the near future.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Paul's name to Fleming Island Library, 1895 Town Center Blvd., Fleming Island, FL 32003.
Please sign the family's online guestbook at www.broadusraines.com
Arrangements are under the care of BROADUS-RAINES FUNERAL HOME, 501 Spring St., Green Cove Springs, FL 32043. (904) 284-4000
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020