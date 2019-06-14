Resources More Obituaries for Paul Davis Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Paul Woodall Davis

Paul Woodall Davis had his prayers answered at 4:16 am Friday, June 14, 2019. Only he would die at 4:16 on 6/14. For all of his prayers in life, perhaps his most earnest was that he would leave this life and begin his life in heaven. There is no doubt that he was greeted enthusiastically not only by Jesus but by all of his family, friends and those he impacted for years.

Occasionally in life, you are blessed to meet a person that immediately impacts your life in a meaningful way. Sometimes you are doubly blessed to have them in your life for many years. Regardless of the duration of your encounter, you knew you would be better for the experience. You knew, that whether you were family, friend or colleague they were going to love and support you regardless of whether they agreed with you or not. At the same time, you knew that they would not hesitate to correct you, counsel you or critique you. Always interested always smart, always compassionate. Paul Woodall Davis was that man.

At the moment he took his last breath the world lost his physical presence but his gentle, compassionate spirit will outlast us all. How does a person insure their spirit lasts? Paul's life is an example. From the forward of his book (written by his wife of 30 years, best friend and compassionate and loyal supporter to his last breath) "…….the characteristics people experienced in his business life are the same as those in his personal life, his deep belief of treating people with acceptance, appreciation, respect, and kindness spanned his entire life"

It is impossible to adequately share the impact this single soul had during his 91+ years on earth. He would be resistant to sharing all the accolades accomplishments and impact he had. Don't get us wrong he would love to hear it but would be resistant to sharing it himself.

He founded Paul Davis Systems in 1962 and grew that business to one of the most respected insurance restoration contracting businesses in the world. Paul Davis is now the number three company of its kind in the world. Always a challenger of the status quo Paul revolutionized the insurance restoration contracting business. The Paul Davis franchise network consists of over 300 franchises. After selling the business in the 90's it continued to grow and is based in Jacksonville today.

Entrepreneur, Philanthropist, Author and most important a man of deep abiding faith in God. He was an active member of Yulee Baptist Church.

He served his country in World War II as a merchant marine.

The family was a priority to Paul.

He is survived by his wife Brenda who he affectionately called, Sweet Brenda. The last words he spoke were to her, "You are so beautiful." Their relationship was characterized by a deep love, a tender commitment, and intense loyalty.

7 children Paul Davis Jr. (Carly), Emily Davis (Russ), Debbie Wood, Susan Guess (Julian), Corey Staver (Kelly), Rich Staver (Mary Kay), Mike Staver, (Laura)

13 grandchildren (3 deceased), 5 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews

Predeceased by 4 brothers and a sister. There is, no doubt, some storytelling going on in heaven right now. The Davis brothers could tell some stories.

The memorial service for Paul will be June 15, 2019, at 11:00 am at Yulee Baptist Church 85971 N. Harts Road, Yulee Florida. The family will greet visitors at 10:15 am. Pastors Doug Sides and Tom Keisler officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Yulee Baptist Church Food Bank. A Go Fund Me account has been set up to manage food bank donations in Paul's Memory https://www.gofundme.com/paul-w-davis-memorial

If you would prefer you may call the church directly 904-225-5128 or mail to Yulee Baptist Church Food Bank PO Box 486 Yulee Florida 32041

