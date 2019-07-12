OLIVE

Paula Johnson Olive, age 55, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. She was born July 1, 1964, in Jacksonville, Florida to Paul Johnson and Jean Johntry. She was a 1982 graduate of Andrew Jackson High School. She married Bill Olive on June 27, 1998. She was a member of Faith United Methodist Church. Paula lived her life by taking care of others, baking, spending time with family and friends, and visiting the beach. She will be remembered as a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her mother, Jean; step-son, Christopher. She is survived by her husband, Bill and his family; her father, Paul (Ruth) Johnson; her brother, Daniel (Janet) Johnson; her daughter, Kelsey (Caleb) Collins and other family members.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Paula touched are invited to Ortega United Methodist Church, 4807 Roosevelt Blvd, Jacksonville at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the are appreciated.

