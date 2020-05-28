Martin
Paula (Polly) Lyle Martin passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at her daughter's residence in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and niece, Robin.
Polly was born January 10, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle. She was the fifth of six children. She lived throughout the United States until settling in Jacksonville, FL in 1955. Polly graduated from Landon High School in 1961. Polly worked in the mortgage industry until she retired early to enjoy life and help care for her grandchildren. Polly loved people and never met a stranger and found the good in everyone she knew. She was always there to lend a hand and no job was beneath her. She had a heart of gold and could never say no to anyone. She was a second mom to many but also Mimi to her grandchildren's friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest T. Martin; son, Jerry (Dell) W. James, Jr.; daughter and best friend, Jennifer St. John; son-in-law, Ed St. John; beloved grandchildren, Ansley St. John and Gerrit St. John. Also surviving Polly are her sisters, Patricia (Patty) Lyle Ivey, Helen Lyle Shaver; brother, Robert (Toby) Lyle; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lyle; sister-in-law, Sally K. Lyle; and her nieces and nephews along with many people who had the opportunity to call her friend.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle; her brother, Charles E. (Skip) Lyle; sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Lyle Weekley and stepdaughter, Lisa Martin Garrett.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. You may honor her life with a donation to a charity of your choice or to Love me True Rescue, Inc.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Paula (Polly) Lyle Martin passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at her daughter's residence in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and niece, Robin.
Polly was born January 10, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle. She was the fifth of six children. She lived throughout the United States until settling in Jacksonville, FL in 1955. Polly graduated from Landon High School in 1961. Polly worked in the mortgage industry until she retired early to enjoy life and help care for her grandchildren. Polly loved people and never met a stranger and found the good in everyone she knew. She was always there to lend a hand and no job was beneath her. She had a heart of gold and could never say no to anyone. She was a second mom to many but also Mimi to her grandchildren's friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest T. Martin; son, Jerry (Dell) W. James, Jr.; daughter and best friend, Jennifer St. John; son-in-law, Ed St. John; beloved grandchildren, Ansley St. John and Gerrit St. John. Also surviving Polly are her sisters, Patricia (Patty) Lyle Ivey, Helen Lyle Shaver; brother, Robert (Toby) Lyle; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lyle; sister-in-law, Sally K. Lyle; and her nieces and nephews along with many people who had the opportunity to call her friend.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle; her brother, Charles E. (Skip) Lyle; sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Lyle Weekley and stepdaughter, Lisa Martin Garrett.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. You may honor her life with a donation to a charity of your choice or to Love me True Rescue, Inc.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.