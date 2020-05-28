Paula Martin
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Martin
Paula (Polly) Lyle Martin passed away peacefully at the age of 78 at her daughter's residence in St. Augustine, FL on Sunday, May 24, 2020 surrounded by her children, grandchildren and niece, Robin.
Polly was born January 10, 1942 in St. Louis, MO to the late Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle. She was the fifth of six children. She lived throughout the United States until settling in Jacksonville, FL in 1955. Polly graduated from Landon High School in 1961. Polly worked in the mortgage industry until she retired early to enjoy life and help care for her grandchildren. Polly loved people and never met a stranger and found the good in everyone she knew. She was always there to lend a hand and no job was beneath her. She had a heart of gold and could never say no to anyone. She was a second mom to many but also Mimi to her grandchildren's friends.
She is survived by her husband, Ernest T. Martin; son, Jerry (Dell) W. James, Jr.; daughter and best friend, Jennifer St. John; son-in-law, Ed St. John; beloved grandchildren, Ansley St. John and Gerrit St. John. Also surviving Polly are her sisters, Patricia (Patty) Lyle Ivey, Helen Lyle Shaver; brother, Robert (Toby) Lyle; sister-in-law, Bonnie Lyle; sister-in-law, Sally K. Lyle; and her nieces and nephews along with many people who had the opportunity to call her friend.
Polly was preceded in death by her parents, Robert P. Lyle and Eugenia S. Lyle; her brother, Charles E. (Skip) Lyle; sister, Dorothy (Dottie) Lyle Weekley and stepdaughter, Lisa Martin Garrett.
A private celebration of her life will be held at a later date. You may honor her life with a donation to a charity of your choice or to Love me True Rescue, Inc.
Please visit the Tribute online at www.quinn-shalz.com. Arrangements by...
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Florida Times-Union from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Quinn-Shalz
3600 Third Street South
Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250
(904) 249-1100
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved