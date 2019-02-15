|
SHEARS
Paula "Irene" Shears, 78, passed away on February 7, 2019 after a lengthy illness.
Irene was a native of Michigan, however relocated to Jacksonville in 1974. She became an active churchgoer and looked forward to attending Hope Circle with her friends.
Irene leaves behind 4 children; Robert II, Pamela, David (Charlene), and Debra (Thomas), 9 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren, who will miss her greatly.
Irene will be fondly remembered by her sister, Barbara (Douglas), of White Pigeon, MI, along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be no local service. Per her final wishes, Irene will be returned home to Michigan, to join her mother and father.
Published in the Florida Times-Union on Feb. 15, 2019