Pauline Chase
CHASE
Pauline C. Chase, a life long resident of Jacksonville went quietly home to be with the Lord on Monday morning 11-02-2020. Mrs. Chase served for over 30 years as a nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She leaves to mourn her passing her son, William Jefferson (Cheryl); daughters, Thomasina Lee (Michael), Angela Dennis and Nathalie Thompson (Terrence).
Funeral service will be held on Sat., 11-7-20, at 2pm at Harvest Ministries, 2550 Fouraker Road. The wake service will be Friday, 11-06-20, from 5-7pm at the church. Mask required and Social Distancing enforced.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC 3631 Moncrief Road.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
James Graham Mortuary
3631 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209-3926
(904) 766-0436
