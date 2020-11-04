CHASE
Pauline C. Chase, a life long resident of Jacksonville went quietly home to be with the Lord on Monday morning 11-02-2020. Mrs. Chase served for over 30 years as a nurse at St. Vincent's Medical Center. She leaves to mourn her passing her son, William Jefferson (Cheryl); daughters, Thomasina Lee (Michael), Angela Dennis and Nathalie Thompson (Terrence).
Funeral service will be held on Sat., 11-7-20, at 2pm at Harvest Ministries, 2550 Fouraker Road. The wake service will be Friday, 11-06-20, from 5-7pm at the church. Mask required and Social Distancing enforced.
Arrangements by: JAMES GRAHAM MORTUARY, INC 3631 Moncrief Road.
