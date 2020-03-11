Home

Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home
2403 Edison Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32204
904-683-3044
Pauline Holmes Obituary
Holmes
Pauline Holmes a resident of Orange Park, Florida passed away on March 8, 2020. Funeral Service will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 AM at Greater Zion Grove Baptist Church, 6317 118th Street.
Ms. Holmes' remains will rest for visitation of family and friends on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 5-8 PM at the MIXON TOWN CHAPEL of Q.L. Douglas Funeral Home, 2403 Edison Ave.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
