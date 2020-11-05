1/
Pauline Lotze
Lotze
I, Pauline (Polly) Lotze passed away this past Saturday, Halloween night, when sadly I couldn't eat any candy. I was 89 years old, well, 89 but only for a few days. My birthday, October 28, I was serenaded by my children via a Zoom meeting. But back to my story. I met my husband Jack, in Akron, Ohio where I grew up and we moved to Jacksonville in the 1970's. Jack was in the Navy and we lived many places, including Italy. I think this is where I got my zest for travel and travel I did. I dragged a few of my children in a car to Alaska, yes in a car. Over 12,000 miles one summer driving to a place I always wanted to visit -ALASKA! We visited over a dozen National parks on that trip and came home with memories that lasted a lifetime. I visited Europe, rafted the Colorado River in the Grand Canyon, and frequented the North Carolina mountains more times than I can remember.
But I must say, my true passion was teaching. I started out at an inner-city school in Jacksonville but found my teaching home at Christ The King (CK) School. I spent the next 41 years of my life doing what I was called to do. I taught thousands of students, always trying to instill in them the importance of an education, a love of reading, and learning something new. Learning is something that I believe one never stops doing. Teaching was so rewarding to me and was something that brought me great satisfaction. As I told my children many times, you will never get wealthy teaching, but you will become rich in so many ways.
I made a lot of friends at CK and one of the things I so looked forward to after I retired was meeting for our monthly retired teachers' luncheon. We would travel around the city trying new places to dine and catch up on each other lives.
I was also a voracious reader. Even after doing lesson plans beyond midnight I would have a book at my side before bedtime. When my eyesight started to wane a few years ago and reading became more difficult, what did I do? I took up pottery and sculpting, thank you Ted and Christy! I got to be pretty good at it and even gave out Christmas ornaments one year as gifts. Never stop learning.
Speaking of my poor eyesight, I depended upon a team of angels to take me grocery shopping, Sunday morning Church, or just to get out and about since I could no longer drive. All these wonderful people are affectionally known as "Team Polly" and every one of them I thanked God for every day. Special thanks to Janet and Mitzi.
I was truly a blessed woman with 5 healthy children, 11 grandchildren and several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren. I was very active in my church, Christ the King or later in life, Holy Family. I had a special place in my heart for Holy Family's St. Vincent dePaul Society and the work that they do. I would encourage you to donate your time, talent, or treasure to this extraordinary organization.
I know many of you are grieving my passing, but as my faith has guided me my entire life, my faith has brought to my final destination, a place that I am sure will be more beautiful than I had ever imagined. I am sure I will see my dear family, friends and husband. Believing that my eyesight will be restored, I will of course be reading many new books, sculpting, and gardening again. Never, ever stop learning. And from my family…we will miss you immensely Mom. Job well done. A+.
Private family services were held in Oaklawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Holy Family's St. Vincent DePaul Society.
Arrangements by Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel, 4801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville 904-737-7171.
Published in Florida Times-Union from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
