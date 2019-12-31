Home

A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
(904) 768-0507
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
A.B. Coleman Mortuary
5660 Moncrief Road
Jacksonville, FL 32209
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Community Church M. B.
803 Baker Ave.
Pauline Phelps

Pauline Phelps Obituary
PHELPS
Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline Phelps will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Community Church M. B., 803 Baker Ave. Interment at Restlawn Cemeteries. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 2, 2020
