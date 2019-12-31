|
PHELPS
Funeral services for Mrs. Pauline Phelps will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Community Church M. B., 803 Baker Ave. Interment at Restlawn Cemeteries. Viewing Friday from 4-7PM at the mortuary. Arrangements entrusted to: A. B. Coleman Mortuary, 5660 Moncrief Rd., (904) 768-0507, Arlene B. Coleman, FDIC. Please sign the guestbook @ www.abcolemanmortuary.net
