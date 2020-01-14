|
|
SHEPARD
Pauline Long Shepard, age 93, peacefully passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019 in Jacksonville, Florida.
She was born on October 1, 1926 in Bolton, North Carolina, a daughter of Lester and Lula Long.
Polly was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James Coolege "Jim" Shepard; and son, Timothy Shepard. She married Jim on November 6, 1947 in Wilmington, North Carolina and together they moved to Jacksonville, Florida in 1960.
Polly was an active member of Parkwood Baptist Church and an avid antiques dealer and collector. She cherished time with her family and friends. Polly loved to laugh and was never without her sharp sense of humor.
Polly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Paula and Jay McGarvey, of Jacksonville; five grandchildren, James, Michael, Megan, Sean and Matthew; sister, Betty Long Duke, of Shallotte, NC; brother, William Morris Long, of Bolton, NC; and several nieces and nephews.
A special thank you is extended to the staff of The Palms for taking great care of her.
"Mimi" will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She leaves us with the wisdom to "Do the best you can with what you've got."
Funeral Services will be held 11:oo a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Parkwood Baptist Church 7900 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, Fl 32211. Arrangements by Corey-Kerlin Funeral Home 940 Cesery Blvd, Jacksonville, Fl 32211. (904)744-8422
In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to Parkwood Baptist Church, 7900 Lone Star Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211.
Please Sign the Guestbook @ Jacksonville.com
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020