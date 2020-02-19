Home

Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
12:30 PM
Jacksonville National Cemetary
Peggie Young
Young
Peggie Young, 85, completed her journey on earth on February 9, 2020.
She was born in East Springfield, NY. She led a fulfilling life married to her husband Fred with many Navy adventures along the way. Her life's work included secretary at the Cummer Art Gallery and Arlington Presbyterian Church.
She will be dearly missed by her daughters Loretta Fennelly and Kathi Young, son-in-law Gerry Fennelly, grandchildren Brian and Brett Smith and Stacey Hovey, and many great-grandchildren.
Burial will be at Jacksonville National Cemetary at 12:30 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020.
Published in the Florida Times-Union from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
